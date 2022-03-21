Aunt May will return to Spider-Man? Here’s what actor Marisa Tomei said

Aunt May will return to Spider-Man, or will she not? We know that May’s death at the hands of Green Goblin in the latest movie of the franchise – Spider-Man: No Way Home, changed the course of Peter Parker’s life. But it looks like actor Marisa Tomei is not done playing Peter’s guardian.

The movie, which had its digital release recently, killed off May leaving Tom Holland’s Peter Parker most vulnerable. The superhero is trying to make the life of the villains who enter his universe better at the behest of May when Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin kills his aunt.

In a chat with host Jimmy Fallon in The Tonight Show, Marisa Tomei hinted at her potential return, all thanks to the concept of multiverse, which is expected to turn the tables in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I would love to come back and be a part of that. There’s history there, too. May Parker hooks up with Ant-Man. Well, I mean, she’s a standalone character, of course, but there are more avenues to explore,” Marisa said.

Though Marisa said she was initially unclear about the multiverse concept, it did help her keep the spoilers about the movie intact until it released. “Oh yes, there is a Multiverse. That was part of the secrecy originally, now a lot of people know. But the thing was, if anyone asked me about it, I don’t understand the Multiverse myself. Our wonderful director, Jon, and I’m like ‘And so, where am I now? Ok, well, can you explain it to me one more time?’,” she added.

In the Jon Watts directorial, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprised the role of Spidey apart from Tom Holland. This was possible because Spider-Man: No Way Home dealt with the multiverse, and fans got to see three different iterations of the web slinger. Supervillains from previous Spidey film franchises, like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, also crossed over to the MCU to face the three Spider-Men.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, recently told Collider that he is astonished at the film’s success but understands the love of fans as it is “a brilliant Spider-Man film.”

Cumberbatch also recalled one of the final scenes of the movie in which Strange and Peter are standing atop the Statue of Liberty and Holland was facing trouble with the script. “And then, we did the reshoots and I came up with this idea of, to show that I love him, I didn’t want him to make the sacrifice of being forgotten. He was like, ‘That’s gonna be in the film.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, cool. That’s great’,” said Cumberbatch.

The upcoming Doctor Stranger and the Multiverse of Madness will follow the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.