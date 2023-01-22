How Audrey Hepburn stepped in to save Oscar-winning song Moon River from being cut out of Breakfast at Tiffany’s: ‘Over my dead body’

While extremely problematic when looking at the film from today’s lens, especially the part pertaining the Japanese man (played by a Caucasian actor Mickey Rooney), Breakfast at Tiffany’s is largely an enjoyable film. It is easy on the eyes, thanks to its scenic visuals of New York, and because of its charming leads — played by Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is the kind of feel-good, easily digestible movie that can be watched on any given day. And it has one dreamy and wistful song that could claim to have the same bragging rights. If you have not heard Henry Mancini-composed ballad Moon River, you are missing out on one of life’s simplest pleasures. It fills you with the kind of joy that good music is supposed to. Over the years, many have interpreted the sweet number to be about wanderlust, and romance. But I think it is about childhood, and the adventures and dreams we had with our innocent friends. Ultimately, whatever the short song (it is a little over two minutes long) might mean, it was solid enough to win over the Academy members and ended up bagging an Oscar, as well as Grammys (yes, in multiple categories).

But did you know the makers wanted the song to be cut from Breakfast at Tiffany’s? In fact, it was the late Audrey Hepburn, who fought for the track to be kept in the final cut. Composer Mancini and lyricist Johnny Mercer also believed that the producers could have easily edited out other irrelevant bits from the feature, instead of taking out the number (the racist bit with actor Mickey Rooney for instance). At this point, Hepburn apparently stated “Over my dead body,” according to Love Me Tender: The Stories Behind the World’s Favourite Songs by Max Cryer. Suffice to say, that convinced the naysayers.

It is a good thing too, that the now-iconic number was kept in the film, because not only is it melodious, and eventually ended up becoming a background score too for some parts of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Moon River also shows us a vulnerable, delicate side of the delightfully-named lead Holly Golightly. In the said sequence, Holly, who is always dressed to the nines, is seen in a relaxed albeit slightly contemplative mood, displaying emotions she otherwise doesn’t let on. It is also the moment when Peppard’s character Paul Varjak realises that he might be seriously attracted to Holly. The track ends with a soft ‘Hi’ that is uttered by Holly when she looks up from her window to find Paul staring thoughtfully at her.

Sung by Hepburn herself, Moon River is set to a simple guitar tune. The number ended up winning not only the coveted Oscar, but also emerged as the winner in categories of Record of the Year, and Song of the Year at the 1962 Grammys.

You can watch Breakfast at Tiffany’s on YouTube.