Ashley Judd: When I was raped at 15, I only told my diary

A number of survivors took to Twitter on Friday and used the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport to state why they didn’t file a complaint at the time incidents of assault took place. The hashtag started trending on Twitter after American president Donald Trump tweeted asking why Christine Ford didn’t report the alleged assault immediately against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh if it took place such a long time ago. Hollywood actor Ashley Judd also shared the reason behind not reporting her harassment.

Judd wrote, “#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon. They said, ‘Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.’ So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man.”

Other celebrities who took to the social media site to share their stories include Daryl Hannah, 2 Broke Girls creator Whitney Cummings, and Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart. Lili Reinhart wrote, “Because I didn’t want to lose my job or make people think I was a drama queen. #WhyIDidntReport.”

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Twitter was populated with the aforementioned hashtag after President Trump’s tweet which read, “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

