As Anthony Mackie is set to reprise Captain America, MCU fans celebrate

A Deadline report from Wednesday claimed that Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to reprise the titular character in Captain America 4. Mackie’s MCU character Sam Wilson had assumed the mantle of Captain America in the finale episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

An official confirmation is yet to be issued.

Deadline report also said that Malcolm Spellman, the creator and head writer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is writing the script along with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the Disney+ series. There is no director yet.

Since Steve Rogers retired from his superhero duties in Endgame, there was a vacancy. Wyatt Russell’s John Walker was declared the official Captain America by the US government, but was removed from the position after he killed a man in cold blood and was taped during the act.

It is to be noted that Chris Evans is not wholly out as Captain America. He will reportedly reappear in MCU at some point, but in a different project.

MCU fans on social media, not surprisingly, are delighted with the news.

