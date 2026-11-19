2026 seems to be the year of Big Tech on the big screen. Last month, Aaron Sorkin released The Social Reckoning, a more scrutinizing follow-up to his 2010 seminal film The Social Network, based onhow Mark Zuckerberg founded social media platform Facebook. Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s documentary You Can See Everything releases in cinemas on November 27, which follows Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes weeks before she was jailed for investor fraud. And the year will end with another film about the shifting tectonic plates of technology — Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, based on how Sam Altman founded OpenAI.

What’s in the Artificial trailer?

The makers, Neon, released the trailer of Artificial on Wednesday. It starts with a naysayer disputing that computers can’t replace humans, only for Altman (Andrew Garfield) to shut him up with a disclaimer, “I’m not a scientist.” For someone who claims so, he goes on to introduce what he describes as the “greatest revolution of human history” — OpenAI and its generative Artificial Intelligence assistant ChatGPT.