Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
2026 seems to be the year of Big Tech on the big screen. Last month, Aaron Sorkin released The Social Reckoning, a more scrutinizing follow-up to his 2010 seminal film The Social Network, based onhow Mark Zuckerberg founded social media platform Facebook. Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s documentary You Can See Everything releases in cinemas on November 27, which follows Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes weeks before she was jailed for investor fraud. And the year will end with another film about the shifting tectonic plates of technology — Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, based on how Sam Altman founded OpenAI.
What’s in the Artificial trailer?
The makers, Neon, released the trailer of Artificial on Wednesday. It starts with a naysayer disputing that computers can’t replace humans, only for Altman (Andrew Garfield) to shut him up with a disclaimer, “I’m not a scientist.” For someone who claims so, he goes on to introduce what he describes as the “greatest revolution of human history” — OpenAI and its generative Artificial Intelligence assistant ChatGPT.
But we see a red flag right at the start when Altman confesses he doesn’t mind lying, “as long as it serves a greater purpose”. He continues to make such tall claims, paying little heed to his colleagues’ advice for caution. His rebuttal for their concern of “we’re moving too fast” is that Tesla founder Elon Musk would get to AGI (Artificial Generative Intelligence) much faster.
Soon, the concerns seem to turn into tangible consequences when Altman’s team realises ChatGPT is indeed “capable of lying”. While Altman’s instinctive reaction is denial — “It did not lie” while slamming the lid of the laptop — as the word spreads, and he’s warned that ChatGPT can spread misinformation and influence human behaviour, he admits he’s “aware”.
The concerns around ChatGPT reach an alarming high. A voice argues Altman made something similar to humans, but only worse. Another claims that the question was never how could AGI go wrong, but how could it go right? But Altman, who insists the future is “inevitable”, continues to sip on his matcha and play a video game on his smart phone, even when a regulatory authority flags it’s their “mission to save the world from AGI”.
More about Artificial
Written by Simon Rich, best known for Branon Trost’s An American Pickle (2020), Artificial is the first biopic being directed by Luca Guadagnino, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker best known for Timothee Chalamet-starrer 2017 romantic film Call Me By Your Name and Zendaya-starrer 2024 sports drama Challengers.
Also Read — ‘Nobody can defeat my father’: Raghav Juyal will take notes from Yash for Ramayana Part 2
Artificial will also follow Ilya Sutsveker’s involvement in the controversial firing and subsequent rehiring of Sam Altman in 2023. While the film is slated to release in the US on December 25, it’ll enjoy a wider worldwide release next year on January 8, 2027. Thus, the film would be eligible for next year’s awards season.