This is the Terminator I really wanted to see: Arnold Schwarzenegger on Dark Fate

Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger has promised fans that the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate will return the franchise to its original glory.

The much-awaited film, directed by Tim Miller, is a direct sequel to James Cameron’s 1991 Terminator: Judgement Day and will recon the events of the last three films in the franchise.

The veteran actor is reprising his role as the T-800 and will see him reunite with Linda Hamilton, who originally starred in the first two films of the series.

“I haven’t seen action and emotion like this since the second movie. It feels new again,” Schwarzenegger told Total Film Magazine.

Miller said the new film has two-movie worth material packed in it.

“We could easily make two movies out of this, the amount of story that we’re packing in.

“Jim (Cameron) kind of invented the fourth act structure where you reach a point where you think the movie is over, and then it goes on further,” the director said.

Hamilton said the film is a “worthy” follow-up to Judgement Day.

“I just try to do the best I can and try to make a really good film. I think it is a really good film, too. Honestly, anybody can do big action now, and the majority of big tentpole movies have that,” she said.

“But what I think makes this movie work is the characters. Together, I think we’ve made a really worthy contender for the mantle of the third film in the series. The truth is though, above everything else, this is just the ‘Terminator’ that I really wanted to see,” she added.

With Cameron attached to produce, the film is slated to be released on October 25 in the UK.