Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger says anti-semites will ‘die miserably’ if they keep spreading hate

Arnold Schwarzenegger has called on hate groups that promote anti-Semitism and other forms of racism and discrimination to abandon their message of hate and embrace a more positive path.

Actor Arnold SchwarzeneggerArnold Schwarzenegger will next be seen in Fubar series. (Photo: schwarzenegger/Instagram)
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has urged antisemites and other racist and discriminatory hate groups to stop spreading hate and to choose a brighter path.

According to Variety, the action star, who made headlines last year for visiting the Auschwitz concentration camp and reckoning with his father’s own Nazi past, posted a 12-minute direct-to-camera address on YouTube in which he called out anyone who has “heard some conspiracies about Jewish people or any race or gender and thought, ‘That makes sense to me.'” “There has never been a successful movement based on hate… Nazis? Losers. The Confederacy? Losers. The Apartheid movement? Losers. I don’t want you to be a loser. I don’t want you to be weak… despite all my friends who might say, ‘Arnold, don’t talk to those people. It’s not worth it,’ I don’t care what they say. I care about you. I think you’re worth it. I know nobody is perfect… I can understand how people can fall into a trap of prejudice and hate,” he added.

Schwarzenegger continued, “It’s easier to make excuses that the Jewish people conspired to hold you back then it is to admit that you just needed to work harder… It’s easier to hate than it is to learn… Nobody who has chosen the easy path of hate has gotten to the end of the road and said, ‘What a life.’ No. They die as miserably as they lived,” reported Variety.

He further stated that it is never too late to “no matter how far you’ve gone” and said, “I want you to know you still have a chance to choose a life of strength… You have to fight the war against yourself… The [hate] path is easier — you don’t have to change anything, everything in your life that you aren’t happy about can be somebody else’s fault… [But] you will end up broken. I don’t want you to go through all that.”

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger has recently been making headlines for his political advocacy and will soon return to entertainment with his first starring role in a television series courtesy of Netflix’s action comedy Fubar, as per Variety.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 13:50 IST
