Arnold Schwarzenegger to lend his voice in Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten

Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to star in a new animated TV series, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten”.

According to Variety, Schwarzenegger will lend his voice to Arnold Armstrong, who was an average gym teacher before he gets superpowers when the earth passes through the ionic dust left in the wake of a mysterious comet to become Captain Courage, one of Earth’s greatest protectors.

However, after a battle with his arch nemesis, Dr Superior, he expended all of his powers in defeating his foe, and forced to end his career as Captain Courage – until a massive explosion of super-energy particles came raining down and rumours of super-powered children began surfacing. Now, he serves as a kindergarten teacher who secretly trains the new generation of young superheroes.

This is one of the final projects created by Lee prior to his death last November. It is a co-production between Genius Brands, Lee’s POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions with the actor serving as co-executive producer.

I am so pumped to be able to share this with you guys. I can’t wait. https://t.co/nwdQ3LqDbg — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 29, 2019

Stan Lee was a hero of mine. I’m so, so proud of this project. https://t.co/wOWJYCpZuS — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 29, 2019

I've wanted to do a project focused on kids for a long time. And I couldn't have found better partners. You guys will love this. https://t.co/GsV9qMfbDl — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 29, 2019

Schwarzenegger said it is an honour to work on the series and help carry on Lee’s creative legacy.

“Not only does ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’ feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way! Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition,” he added.

Fabian Nicieza is attached to pen the series.

Paul Wachter, CEO of Main Street Advisors, will executive produce with Schwarzenegger, Heyward and Champion.