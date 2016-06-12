Arnold Schwarzenegger remembers his idol Muhammad Ali

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said that Muhammad Ali was his idol and a great motivation. Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said that Muhammad Ali was his idol and a great motivation. Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said that Muhammad Ali was his idol and a great motivation. Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said that Muhammad Ali was his idol and a great motivation.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger recalled the time he spent with Muhammad Ali at boxing legends funeral in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 68-year-old action star said Ali was his idol and a great motivation, reported ET online.

“I just came here to honor Ali, because I think he was a great motivation for all of us, and he was an idol of mine.

“People ask me, ‘Who are some of your idols?’ He’s one of the five people that I always mention, because of his generosity and because of his great skills,” Schwarzenegger said.

The former Governor of California said Ali inspired him not because of his success as an athlete, but because of his philanthropy.

“I’ve seen him first-hand handing out USD 100 bills. He was just a great friend that I had a lot of fun hanging out with.”

Apart from Schwarzenegger, Billy Crystal, Will Smith, Dave Chappelle and Spike Lee also attended the ceremony at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville to lay the legend to rest.

