Arnold Schwarzenegger: Terminator Dark Fate has unique action and visual effects

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger will be once again reprising his role as the iconic Terminator in the upcoming actioner Terminator: Dark Fate. The actor was earlier seen in the first two parts of the film — The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Talking about his experience on working on the sets of the movie, Arnold said, “I just tell them, ‘It’s another Terminator movie with a totally different story and it has Jim Cameron’s fingerprints all over it. Also, Linda Hamilton’s. So, it’s kind of like going back to the old days of Terminator. And it has more action in it than any of the other Terminators have ever had. More unique action. And the visual effects are unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

Arnold also spoke about how it was like to share screen space with his The Terminator co-star Linda Hamilton.

“It was just nice to all work together again. It was great. I remember that it was really the first time I had played a machine and it was fun to do that. I’d seen Yul Brynner in Westworld and the way he played that role was so powerful and so believable that I wanted to play it exactly the same way. So that was my motivation: Brynner! That’s why when I met Jim Cameron for the first time, and I told him what needed to happen, how the terminator has to act, how he has to carry himself, how he has to behave, Cameron offered me the role! I’d gone to talk to him about playing Reese [the human time-traveller], that was the idea. But then Jim realised I could play the terminator really well and that was that,” the star concluded.

Bankrolled by James Cameron and helmed by Tim Miller, Terminator: Dark Fate releases on November 1.