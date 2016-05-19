Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Miley Cyrus reunite after she broke up with his son

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus reunited in good spirits.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: May 19, 2016 1:44:33 pm
Miley cyrus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger snapchat, miley cyrus snapchat, NBC Universal Upfront Showcase, We Can't Stop, Terminator Genisys, Entertainment news Arnold Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus reunited in good spirits.
Related News

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick’s ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus reunited at the NBC Universal Upfront Showcase in New York City.

Instead of having an awkward encounter, the two seemed to be in good spirits, reported Ace Showbiz.

Cyrus rocked a pink furry jacket atop a wolf-printed T-shirt and floral black-and-white pants. She sported minimal makeup with nude lipstick and messy bang.

Meanwhile, the “Terminator Genisys” star opted for a dapper look wearing a navy blue suit.

Read More

The pair looked happy as they posed for some selfies.

The “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker also appeared in Arnold’s Snapchat video.

In the clip, the two giggled and Schwarzenegger could not help gushing about Cyrus.

“I’m here with a great, great entertainer. One of the greatest in the world. Eat your heart out,” he said. Cyrus also quipped, “Yeah! Eat your heart out.”

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now