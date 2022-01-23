Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

January 23, 2022 6:55:50 pm
A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.
The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.
A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.
The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.
Arnold Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-