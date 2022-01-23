scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
January 23, 2022 6:55:50 pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger was not injured in the car crash.

A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.

