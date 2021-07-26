Army of Thieves teaser: Zack Snyder is back with a promising prequel to Army of the Dead

After the positive reception to Zack Snyder’s zombie drama Army of the Dead, the makers have released a teaser of its prequel, Army of Thieves.

The teaser sees a bank teller (Matthias Schweighöfer) getting drawn into the world of heists and adventure after a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) recruits him.

The video features a few action sequences and some comic relief courtesy Matthias Schweighöfer. The German actor-producer has also directed the movie, which has been co-written by Zack Snyder.

The official synopsis of Army of Thieves reads, “In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

The release date of the film is yet to be announced.