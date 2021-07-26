scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 26, 2021
Must Read

Army of Thieves teaser: Zack Snyder is back with a promising prequel to Army of the Dead

Army of Thieves is a prequel to Zack Snyder's Netflix movie Army of the Dead. It has been helmed by German actor and producer Matthias Schweighofer.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2021 5:52:15 pm
army of theivesZack Snyder has produced Army of Thieves. (Photo: Netflix)

After the positive reception to Zack Snyder’s zombie drama Army of the Dead, the makers have released a teaser of its prequel, Army of Thieves.

The teaser sees a bank teller (Matthias Schweighöfer) getting drawn into the world of heists and adventure after a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) recruits him.

The video features a few action sequences and some comic relief courtesy Matthias Schweighöfer. The German actor-producer has also directed the movie, which has been co-written by Zack Snyder.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The official synopsis of Army of Thieves reads, “In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Dharmendra, Shweta Tiwari, Allu Arjun
Dharmendra, Shweta Tiwari, Allu Arjun: 15 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 26: Latest News

Advertisement