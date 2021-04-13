Army of the Dead trailer: Zack Snyder’s heist-zombie drama stars Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi

The trailer of Zack Snyder’s much-awaited film Army of the Dead is out and it looks like a mean zombie thriller. The trailer opens with Dave Bautista’s character as he is hired to rob the 200 million dollars lying beneath the Las Vegas strip. As we are starting to warm up to the concept of the heist movie, the trailer takes a sharp turn and turns into a zombie thriller.

The trailer also features Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Not just human zombies, the trailer also features a tiger zombie, which is quite reminiscent of the dead horses that came to life on Game of Thrones.

Watch the trailer of Army of the Dead here:

Alongside Bautista and Qureshi, the film also stars Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone and Garret Dillahunt.

The description of the trailer on YouTube reads, “From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.”

Army of the Dead starts streaming on Netflix from May 21.