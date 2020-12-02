Armie Hammer to star in Paramount Plus’ series about The Godfather

Armie Hammer is known for movies such as The Social Network, Call Me By Your Name and On the Basis of Sex. (Photo: Armie Hammer/Instagram)

Hollywood star Armie Hammer will play the lead role in Paramount Plus’ upcoming series, focussing on the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s cult classic The Godfather.

Titled The Offer, the limited series will have Hammer play the role of producer Al Ruddy, who backed the 1972 movie, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan.

According to Variety, the show will centre around Ruddy’s experience on the set of the iconic mob drama.

Ruddy is also set to serve as an executive producer on the 10-episode limited series, which is being written by Michael Tolkin.

Nikki Toscano and Leslie Grief will serve as executive producer, alongside Tolkin and Ruddy.

The Godfather is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century. At the 1973 Academy Awards, the movie had won three Oscars – best picture, best adapted screenplay and best actor for Brando.

It was followed by two sequels — The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990).

Hammer, known for movies such as The Social Network, Call Me By Your Name and On the Basis of Sex, will next feature in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.