Armie Hammer says he would ‘love to’ do The Man from U.N.C.L.E. sequel

Actor Armie Hammer says if the makers ever plan to make a sequel to spy thriller The Man from U.N.C.L.E. he would love to work on the film. The 34-year-old actor played Russian spy Illya Kuryakin alongside Henry Cavill’s Solo in the Guy Ritchie-directed 2015 film, an adaptation of the 1964 MGM television series of the same name.

“Trust me, if someone was like, ‘Hey, do you want to do a sequel?’ I would be like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s go!’ I hear it. I get people being like, ‘Are you going to do a sequel?’ The answer is, ‘I hope so! I’d love to’,” Hammer told CinemaBlend.com.

The actor said he has had discussions with producer Lionel Wigram about another movie and is hopeful about it happening.

“At one point, Lionel Wigram, who was the producer and also who wrote the original script, he and I talked about ideas and he told me an idea that he had for it, and I was like, ‘That sounds great! Whatever your idea (is), let’s just do it!’. I don’t know, man. Keep pushing. Hopefully one day we can do it. I’d love to do it.”

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. also featured Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki and Luca Calvani.

