Armie Hammer addresses rape, cannibalism allegations after 2 years, says he ‘owns his mistakes’: ‘I was selfish’

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer opened up about the rape accusations levelled against him, two years ago. The actor denied the allegations saying that all the encounters were consensual, though admitting that the ‘power dynamics were off’. He acknowledged that he had been emotionally abusive in relationships, and he was now taking accountability for his ‘mistakes’ and had also been to rehab for substance abuse. He also added that he had been sexually abused as a teen by a youth pastor and had suicidal thoughts after the scandal broke.

In January 2021, Armie had been accused by several women of sexual abuse and improper behavior. They alleged that he had sent them messages of BDSM fantasies and cannibalistic fetishism. As the claims went viral on social media, Armie was dropped from his talent agency WME, as well as several projects including Shotgun Wedding, Gaslit, The Offer, and Next Goal Wins. He and his wife Elizabeth Chambers had already announced their separation in July 2020, after rumors of his infidelity and substance abuse made headlines.

Speaking to the digital newsletter Air Mail, Armie also said that he had a ‘very intense and extreme’ lifestyle. “I would scoop up these women, bring them into it – into this whirlwind of travel and sex and drugs and big emotions flying around – and then as soon as I was done, I’d just drop them off and move on to the next woman, leaving that woman feeling abandoned or used,” he said. He mentioned that he had been molested by a youth pastor at the age of 13. He added, “What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control. I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”

The actor also revealed that he had been assailed by suicidal thoughts, after February 2021. He shared, “I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark. Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids.” He said that he was taking ‘accountability’ f0r his mistakes and had been to rehab for his substance abuse. “I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a**hole that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on,” he continued. “I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person.”