Aretha Franklin biopic Respect to release in August 2020

Late singer Aretha Franklin’s biopic Respect finally has a release date. The biopic will hit the big screen on August 14, 2020, according to a report by Variety. The movie was announced a year ago, at the same time when a statement was released saying that singer and actor Jennifer Hudson will be playing Franklin in her biopic.

Jennifer Hudson, who has previously won an Oscar for her role in the movie Dreamgirls, had reportedly personally been selected by Franklin for the role.

Thelma & Louise writer and Nashville creator Callie Khouri is writing the screenplay of the movie and it will be helmed by Liesl Tommy. The biopic is being produced by Scott Bernstein (producer of Straight Outta Compton) and Harvey Mason Jr, who has produced songs for Franklin and Hudson.

According to the same report, the movie will trace the journey of Franklin’s rise as a child singer in her father’s church choir to becoming an American superstar.

Known by her fans as The Queen of the Soul, Franklin is known for giving voice to hits like “Respect”, “Chain of Fools” and “Think” among others. She passed away on August 16, 2018.