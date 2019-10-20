Aretha Franklin biopic Respect adds Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans

Actors Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, and Mary J. Blige have boarded legendary singer Aretha Franklin’s biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul.

The project hails from MGM and will also feature Broadway star Audra McDonald and Marc Maron in pivotal roles, reported The Wrap.

Tituss Burgess, Tate Donovan, Marc Maron, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley and newcomer Skye Dakota Turner round out the cast.

Whitaker, who won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 2006 film The Last King of Scotland, will portray Franklin’s father, a Baptist minister and popular preacher who was unfaithful to his wife.

McDonald will play Aretha’s mother, Barbara Franklin, while Blige will essay the role of recording artiste Dinah Washington.

Wayans will portray Ted White, Franklin’s abusive first husband. The project will be directed by Tony-nominee Liesl Tommy from a screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson.

Scott Bernstein and Harvey Mason Jr will produce the film which starts production next month.