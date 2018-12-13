Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on Black Manta’s motivation: He wants revenge for his father’s death

Black Manta is a fan favourite supervillain among DC Comics fans. His live-action debut in James Wan’s Aquaman has been a long time coming. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is all set to star in the film as Black Manta.

Advertising

The actor, best known for the TV show The Get Down and The Greatest Showman, describes that he has always wanted to do an action movie. “I’ve always wanted to do an action movie, to be a big kid on the ultimate playground, and this is it,” he said.

He added, “I love this one because it has something for everybody: if you love mythology, a really good love story, science fiction, combat scenes, or if you’re a tech geek and just want to see how they’re going to pull off the underwater world, then there’s something for you here.”

Describing the character of Arthur Curry/Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, he said, “And, at its core, I think there is a really strong story about a guy who has the keys to the kingdom, and doesn’t want to be king. That’s just epic!”

Advertising

On his character, Yahya said, “He’s a mercenary who is known for his temper and for being ruthless, and throughout the canon, he has a grudge against Aquaman.”

Yahya added that Black Manta is not just a force of pure evil. He has a very human, relatable reason to hate Aquaman. “There are several different stories, but the story we are telling is his wanting revenge for his father’s death. He has had a parent taken away, so he is alone, and he is angry, and that also makes him human. For him, his life starts over right there at the moment he loses his dad, and he is all about fulfilling a purpose, which makes him dangerous and unpredictable,” he said.

The actor concluded, “I think he is a character who will have people on the edge of their seats.”

Aquaman releases in India on December 14.