Aquaman trailer to arrive at San Diego Comic-Con; new logo revealed

Warner Bros and DC Films’ Aquaman will get its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. The comic-book superhero film is the only DC release this year and the first film after last year’s debacle of Justice League. The film’s director, James Wan, announced the news via his Twitter account. He also revealed the new logo the film will carry. Jason Momoa will reprise the character after appearing in a cameo in Batman v Superman and a bigger role in Justice League.

“Comic-Con will be insane!! This is the new glyph/logo. Freshly smuggled out of Atlantis! (stolen off King Orm’s belt buckle),” he tweeted. King Orm is the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantic and will be the main villain of the film. The character is essayed by Patrick Wilson, a long time collaborator of James Wan. The two have worked on movies like Insidious and The Conjuring.

Comic-Con will be insane!! This is the new glyph/logo. Freshly smuggled out of Atlantis! (stolen off King Orm’s belt buckle) pic.twitter.com/NLmIXUaXEM — James Wan (@creepypuppet) June 15, 2018

Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson will be joined by Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and others. Aquaman has a big responsibility since the confidence in Warner Bros’ DC film universe is at an all-time low. With the single exception of Wonder Woman, all the other films in the universe have received mixed to negative reviews. The big team-up Justice League suffered from production blues when director Zack Snyder was fired from the project and Joss Whedon was brought in. Justice League was a commercial failure as well, the only such film in the DC film universe.

After school detention with the new Breakfast Club. With @PrideofGypsies @patrickwilson73 and Amber. #tableread pic.twitter.com/fzvKBLarNK — James Wan (@creepypuppet) January 25, 2017

After Aquaman, Shazam and Wonder Woman 2 are scheduled to release next year. The Flash movie and half a dozen movies including a Birds of Prey movie, at least one and maybe two Joker movies, a Batman movie, are also in development in the franchise.

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017

Aquaman will release on December 21 this year.

