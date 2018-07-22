Aquaman trailer: Jason Momoa’s DC superhero swims home

Aquaman releases on December 21. Aquaman releases on December 21.

Finally, it is here. Warner Bros’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con has released the biggest trailer of the day – James Wan’s Aquaman trailer. Jason Momoa takes up the mantle of Arthur Curry/Aquaman after the events of Justice League and this time the conflict he faces is more personal. His half-brother Orm/Ocean-Master (played by regular James Wan collaborator Patrick Wilson) plans to declare war on earth as he believes, rightly, that humans have polluted the seas.

Atlantean warrior Mera (a gorgeous Amber Heard) helps Arthur return to his homeland Atlantis. The trailer begins with Arthur telling about himself. He was born to Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and a lighthouse keeper. “But life has a way of bringing people together.” Nicole’s Queen tells a baby Arthur, “You could unite our worlds one day,” meaning underwater world and the surface world.

The scene cuts to Arthur as a young boy staring at fishes in a giant aquarium before being taunted by two boys who say he is talking to the fish. A great-white shark barrels into the glass, freaking out everybody except Arthur. The kid who plays the young Arthur looks uncannily like Momoa.

Mera enters the picture, asking Momoa to come back to Atlantis. She warns, “Your half-brother King Orm is about to declare war on the surface world. There are visuals of a tsunami-level wave engulfing a coastal region. “The only way to stop this war,” Mera continues, “Is to take your place as rightful king.” Arthur replies, “Trust me, I am no king.” But he goes anyway and then we see why this trailer was so delayed.

The underwater kingdoms do give a sense of another world as James Wan has said. The colour tone is vibrant and bright, a far cry from the days of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. Action is not much. We see only glimpses of Patrick Wilson’s King Orm and almost nothing at all of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta but perhaps DC is saving them for the next trailer.

