Aquaman to surpass Justice League at the global box office

DC’s Aquaman is soon going to overtake last year’s big team-up movie Justice League’s lifetime haul at the worldwide box office. The Jason Momoa starrer currently stands at 629.43 million dollars (according to Box office Mojo). Justice League ended its theatrical run at 657.92 million dollars.

Advertising

This is significant since Justice League was made on a budget of 300 million dollars (minus the reshoot costs), while Aquaman is a smaller standalone entry in DCEU (DC Extended Universe) and cost Warner Bros 200 million dollars to make.

Aquaman also threatens Man of Steel, which earned 669 million dollars worldwide. If the film maintains momentum, it might become the first DC Extended Universe movie to top 1 billion dollars.

The James Wan directorial, which was the only live-action DC film to release this year, is about the Atlantean/human hybrid superhero Arthur Curry/Aquaman. The story picks up just after the events of Justice League. After Steppenwolf, Arthur faces a threat from the ocean.

Advertising

His half-brother, King Orm (Patrick Wilson), is planning to wage war against the surface world in revenge of marine pollution done by surface dwellers.

Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman also star. Aquaman received mostly positive reviews. It holds a 64% rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The consensus reads, “Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.”

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave it a negative review. She concluded by saying, “The film even spots a potential in making the story about a marine world furious at what the surface dwellers are doing to its waters, and about “pure bloods” vs “half-breeds”, but then lets that slip away too. Towards the end, there are a few rousing battle scenes. But by then, Aquaman is so deep under, the only one keeping head above water is its title character.”