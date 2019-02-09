Aquaman spinoff The Trench in development at Warner Bros

After the huge financial success of Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman, Warner Bros and DC Films are reportedly working on a spinoff. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the spinoff is titled The Trench and will be about the race of horrifying deep-sea creatures that Momoa’s Arthur Curry and Amber Heard’s Mera encountered during their quest to retrieve the Trident of Atlan.

Advertising

Director James Wan used his experience of working on horror films to create a sequence that was part monster movie and part 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Wan and his long-time collaborator Peter Safran are producing the film. The movie’s budget is said to be lower than the usual comic-book superhero tentpole films.

Aquaman was about hybrid Atlantean/human superhero Arthur Curry/Aquaman who is caught in the conflict between the undersea world of Atlantis and the surface world. Aquaman’s half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson) wants to go to war against the humans for polluting the oceans for centuries.

Arthur teams up with his allies like Amber Heard’s Mera and they together go on a quest to retrieve the Trident of Atlan, the legendary king of Atlantis, to defeat Orm. Aquaman also stars Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

Aquaman is still earning money after releasing in December. It has become the highest-grossing DC film of all time, overtaking The Dark Knight Rises last month. It is also the only DCEU film apart from Wonder Woman to get mostly positive reviews. It received a rating of 65% at Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertising

The consensus reads, “Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.”