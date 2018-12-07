Aquaman sequel already in the works?

Aquaman sequel is already in early development at DC and Warner Bros. According to a profile on Aquaman’s female lead actor Amber Heard in The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich is confident enough that the film will definitely earn a sequel. No writer has been finalised yet.

This is unusual, as although the early predictions about the movie’s box office performance are good, the reality may turn out to be very different depending on critical reception and audience response.

Aquaman is the first DC film since Justice League, which was a huge disaster for Warner Bros’ DC brand. There were shake-ups of the top brass at DC films.

Aquaman, directed by James Wan, stars Jason Momoa in the titular role. It is set after the events of Justice League. Arthur Curry (Aquaman’s real identity) is caught between the conflict between the underwater world and the surface world.

The aggressor is Arthur’s half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), also called the Ocean Master who thinks mankind has polluted the seas for far too long. Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman also star in the film.

The first reactions to the film are highly positive. One review, in particular, called the movie the best DC film since The Dark Knight. Aquaman releases on December 14.