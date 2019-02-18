Aquaman overtakes Batman v Superman at US box office

Whatever you think of Aquaman as a film, it is an out-and-out box office behemoth. This film about a comparatively little known and much ridiculed DC superhero is now second to only Wonder Woman at the North American box office. It is already the biggest worldwide DC earner, overtaking Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Advertising

While James Wan directorial Aquaman has until now minted 331.37 million dollars, Batman v Superman ended its theatrical run at 330.36 million dollars.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, incidentally, was the first film that introduced Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in a cameo. In one scene, Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne observed footage showcasing Momoa’s Arthur Curry in the depths of an ocean, just like he was observing Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Worldwide, Aquaman now stands at 1.13 billion dollars, with almost 800 million dollars in overseas earnings.

Aquaman is based on Arthur Curry/Aquaman. He is half-human and half-Atlantean.

Arthur is dragged into the war between the underwater kingdoms and the surface world, due to the latter polluting the oceans for centuries. The war is led by Patrick Wilson’s King Orm.

Advertising

Also starring Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Aquaman released in India on December 14.