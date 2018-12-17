Aquaman and Odiyan full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

DC’s Aquaman and Mohanlal’s Odiyan are the latest victims of Tamilrockers. The movies have been leaked online by the notorious illegal torrent website. Aquaman has, reportedly, been leaked in all the languages it released in India – English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Tamilrockers has become a menace for film production houses and distributors. It regularly uploads high definition versions of new movies — as soon as they are released in some cases.

Rajinikanth’s last film 2.0, which is still running in theaters, was the last film that the site leaked. After an appeal by producers Lyca Productions, the Madras High Court directed internet service providers to block 12,000 websites, more than 2000 among them operated by Tamilrockers alone.

Aquaman, a fantasy action superhero film, is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa in the title role. It is a followup to last year’s Justice League and spins an origin tale of Arthur Curry (Momoa), a half-Atlantean and half-human, who is the heir to the throne of Atlantis, an underwater kingdom.

Aquaman also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman. The film has received mostly positive reviews and holds a 70% rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Mohanlal’s Odiyan is the feature film debut of ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. The fantasy film’s plot is based on a legend of the Odiyan clan, who supposedly have shape-shifting capabilities and can assume animal forms. The movie also stars Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier.