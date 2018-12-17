Aquaman nears the 300 million dollar mark worldwide even before US release

DC’s latest superhero movie Aquaman swam past the 260 million dollar mark at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This figure is minus the domestic (North American) market, where this James Wan directorial releases on December 21.

The Jason Momoa starrer, which hit Indian theatres on December 14, is already a hit with the audiences. It also has mostly positive reviews. It holds a 70% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.”

Aquaman brings back the half-Atlantean and half-human hybrid superhero who gets into a conflict with his half-brother, King Orm, who wants to wage war against the surface world for polluting the oceans. The movie also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

In China, the movie has earned 189 million dollars, which Forbes reported is 65 higher than DC’s Justice League and more than double of Wonder Woman. The movie is set to eventually cross Avengers: Age of Ultron’s 240 million dollars and Venom’s 270 million dollars. It will then end up as the second-biggest Hollywood movie in China behind Avengers: Infinity War’s 359 million dollars.

In North America, the movie is expected to bow with a 100 million dollars on five-day Christmas corridor. It faces competition from Mary Poppins Returns and Transformers spin-off Bumblebee.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a negative review. In her one-and-a-half-star review, she wrote, “Director Wan seems in an incredible rush, not lingering over any important characters or vital plot points but diving head first into yet another undersea clash. Maybe his brief was more bang for the buck, but how many of those encounters can you enjoy where characters you know little about, their hair floating about, riding an array of sea animals, deploying an astonishing range of light-shooting weapons, clash in a confusing flurry?”