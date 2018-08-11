Aquaman won’t feature other Justice League superheroes: James Wan

Aquaman releases on December 21 this year. Aquaman releases on December 21 this year.

James Wan’s upcoming superhero film Aquaman will not have any cameo from DC’s other superheroes, the director confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. Only Aquaman and supporting characters will be present in the movie. Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as the titular superhero.

Wan explained the reason why he made this decision, “I wanted to keep the story to the world of Aquaman and not have to worry about what other characters are doing in their films and how that would affect us. I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean — keep it simple and let it be an Aquaman story.”

This does make sense, as many believe the reason DC’s film universe has been floundering (no critical success sans Wonder Woman) is Warner Bros and DC were in too much of a hurry to build a universe of their own in the wake of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s success. And this is why the results have been, to put it charitably, mixed.

Wan had previously said, “I told them I understand and respect that it’s part of a bigger universe but at the end of the day I have to tell the story I want to tell, and I want to develop the character as well. It was something the studio was respectful about. In my movie, he starts off one way and becomes very different by the end. It’s a classic hero’s journey. I equate our story to The Sword and the Stone, it’s a very Arthurian story about a journey to becoming king.”

Jason Momoa’s performance as Aquaman in Justice League was lauded. And that was a movie that divided critics and was a box office failure. The DC Comics’ Aquaman has long been a target for jokes, thanks to 1970s and 80s’ Super Friends animated series. But nobody’s joking about Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. In Aquaman, the rightful king of the underwater kingdom Atlantis will face Patrick Wilson’s Orm or Ocean Master as the main villain. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also stars as Black Manta.

