Aquaman makes waves with a record 93.6 million dollar opening in China

Jason Momoa’s DC superhero film Aquaman had a record-breaking opening weekend in China. Over three days, the James Wan directorial grossed 93.6 million dollars, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is the highest total for any film in December at the Chinese box office.

Advertising

Aquaman released on December 7 in China, two weeks ahead of its North American launch where it will debut on December 21.

Warner Bros, the studio behind the film, decided to release the film first in China to avoid the film’s confrontation with movies Disney’s like Mary Poppins Returns and Paramount’s Bumblebee in the home market.

Aquaman also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman. It is the first DC movie since last year’s Justice League.

Advertising

Aquaman’s official synopsis reads, “From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role.”

It continues, “The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.”

In India, Aquaman releases on December 14.