Aquaman: First reactions to Jason Momoa’s film are highly positive

The first reactions to DC film Aquaman have appeared online. The Jason Momoa starrer premiered in London last night and the reactions came pouring in on Twitter. Most of the reactions are positive and one in particular called the movie the best DC film since The Dark Knight.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman is set after the events of last year’s Justice League. Arthur Curry or Aquaman learns that he is the heir of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and teams up with Mera to prevent the conflict between the world beneath the sea and the surface world.

Aquaman’s enemies include Patrick Wilson’s King Orm, who is Arthur’s half-brother, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta. To face them, Arthur goes on a quest to retrieve Poseidon’s trident with Mera to the surface ruins of Atlantis thanks to Vulko’s (Willem Dafoe’s) counsel. Nicole Kidman plays Arthur’s mother Queen Atlanna. Dolph Lundgren plays Nereus, the king of an Atlantean tribe.

Tom Jorgensen of IGN tweeted, “#Aquaman is the best DC movie since The Dark Knight. @creepypuppet delivers a swashbuckling epic full of big emotion, gorgeous undersea visuals, exciting action, and lots of laughs. WB should be handing the DCEU reins to James Wan, he’s proven he can, ahem, right the ship.”

ComingSoon.net’s Spencer Parry wrote, “#Aquaman is like an 80s cartoon, with all of the fun and the problems that come with that. A good adventure movie that acknowledges exactly what it is from the start, which is a meal made almost entirely of ham.”

Slashfilm.com’s Peter Sciretta said, “🔱 #Aquaman is better than expected. Feels like a Marvel phase one movie, in a good way. It’s at its best when it’s having fun and not taking itself too seriously. Black Manta is great villain that comic book fans will love. Some truly spectacular one shots and good action.”

IGN’s Terri Schwartz said, “Julie Andrews voices a giant kraken in #Aquaman and if that’s not the best endorsement I can give for this movie then don’t know what is.”

Geeks of Color’s Dorian Parks wrote, “I loved #Aquaman! It’s definitely one of the best DC universe movies thus far. It’s a fun underwater fantasy sci-fi adventure everyone will enjoy. James Wan did a great job of bringing the first Aquaman movie to life 🙌🏾🔥”

Aquaman releases on December 14.