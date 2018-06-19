Aquaman: Everything we know about this DC film

Aquaman will release on December 21 this year. Aquaman will release on December 21 this year.

Aquaman will be the first film in the DC film universe after the disastrous Justice League. The honchos at Warner Bros would be expecting this James Wan film to revive audience’s faith in the franchise. Wan is primarily known for his horror movies and has delivered hits like The Conjuring series.

This would be the first time he would be helming a superhero film. But this should not be a cause to worry since many creative filmmakers like Taika Waititi made a seamless switch to superhero movies from other genres and did wonders. Waititi specifically brought his own unique sensibilities to the superhero genre. Warner Bros and DC fans would be expecting the same thing from Wan.

We do not have a trailer yet for Aquaman, but recently a lot of new details were revealed that should keep DC fans happy until the trailer is out at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Jason Momoa’s take on Arthur Curry/Aquaman

Jason Momoa’s performance as Aquaman in Justice League was lauded by all. Momoa was a gung-ho Atlantean warrior, a sort of beach bro who made the comic-book Aquaman look lame – not that he required much effort. He had badass sort of attitude and only pretended not to care about others. The DC Comics’ Aquaman has long been a butt of jokes. But nobody’s joking about Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. In Aquaman, the rightful king of the underwater kingdom Atlantis will face Patrick Wilson’s Orm or Ocean Master as the main villain.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman in Justice League. Jason Momoa as Aquaman in Justice League.

Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master

Orm seems like an interesting villain. He is the ruler of Atlantis and a half-brother to Aquaman. In the vein of Thanos, the writers have written him as a sympathetic bad guy. He will apparently declare war on the surface world due to the pollution the land’s inhabitants have subjected the oceans to.

Patrick spoke about his character with Entertainment Weekly, “He’s kind of an eco-warrior. He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived…Unless we change course, plastic waste could soon outweigh all the fish in the oceans… It kills marine life and is doing major harm to communities that depend on fishing and tourism.”

Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko

An underwater warrior, Amber Heard is more than a love-interest to Arthur Curry. She is a fighter with hydrokinetic and telepathic abilities. She has also been groomed to become the queen by Nicole Kidman’s Queen Atlanna. Speaking of Queen Atlanna, Nicole Kidman’s character will likely have a small role in a flashback or two when we will be shown the circumstances of Aquaman’s birth and/or his childhood. Willem Dafoe might have a bigger role as Aquaman’s mentor Nuidis Vulko.

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017

Tone

DC films have long been criticised for their inconsistently dark tone and this is why Justice League tried to move away from it with limited success. Aquaman has the freedom to not care about previous films since it is mostly set underwater, which is a setting vastly different from what we are used to. James Wan has hinted that the film is colourful and has a fun and adventurous tone that audiences will appreciate.

Striking visuals

Since Aquaman is set in a fantasy-like underwater fictional kingdom, it gives a great opportunity for art designers and visual effect supervisors to develop some fantastic and creative visuals. The stills available online so far do look promising.

Doing voice looping. Hey @yahya, why are you talking into a trash can?? Oh right. Fancy way of simulating the inside of a certain large helmet. pic.twitter.com/OWXVmFWRQq — James Wan (@creepypuppet) February 2, 2018

Comic-Con will be insane!! This is the new glyph/logo. Freshly smuggled out of Atlantis! (stolen off King Orm’s belt buckle) pic.twitter.com/NLmIXUaXEM — James Wan (@creepypuppet) June 15, 2018

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta

This is one character I am particularly looking for. Black Manta is not the main villain (that title goes to Orm) but he will create problems for Aquaman somehow, perhaps as an ally to Orm. In comics, Black Manta is known as a treasure-hunter with deadly technology as his weapon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd