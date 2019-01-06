Director James Wan isn’t happy with Aquaman’s exclusion from VFX Oscars shortlist

Director James Wan has called the exclusion of his film, Aquaman from visual effects Oscars shortlist a “f**king disgrace”.

Advertising

According to The Wrap, Wan voiced his displeasure through a comment on an old Facebook post.

Kelvin McIlwain, who worked as the visual effects supervisor on the Jason Momoa-fronted DC movie, had congratulated the director for his work on a post on social media a while ago.

Wan wrote, “Replying to McIlwain, you and your department are the unsung heroes of this film. The fact that your VFX peers in the Academy aren’t recognizing or appreciating what we/you’ve all contributed to the film and cinema is a f****ing disgrace”.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Christopher Robin, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Mary Poppins Returns, among others are part of the shortlist.