Friday, July 13, 2018
If you can make Captain America work in Russia and China, anything is possible: Aquaman director James Wan

James Wan believes that Marvel's success lies in its massive fanbase spread across the world. He is set to direct DC's Aquaman with Jason Momoa in the lead. The director has previously worked on Furious 7.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: July 13, 2018 10:54:25 am
aquaman jason momoa and james wan James Wan has previously directed Furious 7.
James Wan, the director of DC’s Aquaman, believes the success of films based on comic book superheroes, Captain America and Thor, was due to their global fan following.

The 41-year-old director was particularly impressed by the two superhero characters and said Marvel did an “incredible thing” to make them mainstream outside the US.

“I actually think the most incredible thing (Marvel) did is making Captain America and Thor accessible to the mainstream – especially outside of the United States,” Wan told Entertainment Weekly.

“The moment you can make a character called Captain America’ work in Russia and China, then anything is possible,” he added.

Jasan Momoa as Aquaman Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry in Aquaman.

The Furious 7 director said before agreeing to helm Aquaman, he had told Warner Bros and DC bosses that he would like give his own treatment to the film.

“I told them that I understand and respect that Aquaman is part of a bigger universe but at the end of the day I have to tell the story I want to tell and want to develop the character because its such a big part of my life as the filmmaker behind it. And that was something the studio was respectful about,” he said.

Aquaman features Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa in the title role as Arthur Curry. The cast also includes Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Willem Dafoe as Dr Vulko, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna.

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.

