Aquaman crosses 1 billion dollar mark worldwide

Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman has done what none of the other DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies could do. It has crossed the coveted 1 billion dollar mark at the box office worldwide. The movie released on December 14 in India and on December 21 in North American theaters.

This James Wan directorial took full advantage of the extended Christmas weekend in its home market and knocked the other two concurrent releases — Bumblebee and Mary Poppins Returns — out of the park. It was released in China on December 7 to get a head start in the big Chinese market

Aquaman starred Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

The movie was based on the DC Comics character Arthur Curry and his alter-ego, Aquaman, a half-Atlantean, half-human who is caught in the conflict between the surface world and the Atlanteans.

Arthur’s half-brother King Orm (Wilson) wants to wage war against humans for polluting the oceans for centuries. Arthur is exhorted by Mera, the daughter of the king of an Atlantean tribe, to stop him.

Directed by horror veteran James Wan, Aquaman received a 64% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus read, “Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.”

Aquaman has already beaten the other DC Extended Universe movies when it comes to global box office figures. It surpassed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s 873.6 million dollars to achieve this feat.