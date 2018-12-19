Aquaman box office collection: Jason Momoa starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman has minted over Rs 39 crore in India since its release. The film has recorded business worth Rs 39.23 crore till December 18.

The Warner Bros movie explores the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be — a king.

The film released in India on December 14, a week ahead of the US release. It was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, simultaneously.

Aquaman also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Arthur’s mother Atlanna, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta and Temuera Morrison as Arthur’s father Tom Curry.

The film received mixed reviews in India. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer in her review noted, “Director James Wan seems in an incredible rush, not lingering over any important characters or vital plot points but diving head first into yet another undersea clash. Maybe his brief was more bang for the buck, but how many of those encounters can you enjoy where characters you know little about, their hair floating about, riding an array of sea animals, deploying an astonishing range of light-shooting weapons, clash in a confusing flurry?”

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman will hit US screens on December 21, 2018.

(With inputs from IANS)