Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom first look: Jason Momoa gets a stealthy new costume in this DC sequel

Jason Momoa has unveiled the first look at his new costume for the second Aquaman movie, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Momoa shared the two new looks he will sport in the movie on his Instagram profile. One of them is the older orange-green suit he acquires across the course of the first movie. The second one is a brand-new suit. “Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j,” he captioned the post.

Director James Wan, who returns to helm the sequel, also shared the images and gave more information about the new suit. He said the new suit is an example of Atlantean technology. It is based on the camouflaging ability of cephalopods like squid and octopus.

“Here’s @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit — the stealth suit. Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s “blue suit”,” Wan wrote.

Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as Mera, Orm or Ocean Master, King Nereus, and Black Manta. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returned to script the project.

Wan has earlier said that like the first movie, the sequel would also incorporate horror elements in it. During his appearance at DC FanDome he said, “Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one. I think it’s something that’s a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films.”

The first Aquaman movie released in 2018. It ended up with a worldwide collection of $1.148 million, the highest for any DC movie to date. It also received positive reviews. It scored 65 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, “Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is all set to be released on December 16, 2022.