Aquaman actor Jason Momoa claims he has not worked out in a year

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has claimed he has not been working out since past one year. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor’s co-star from the DC movie, Amber Heard, said that he “loves working out”.

Advertising

Momoa replied saying, “absolutely f*****g not … I love rock climbing, but I do not love working out. I haven’t worked out in at least a year and it’s been awesome.”

The 39-year-old actor said he worked out during the filming of Aquaman, going to gym sessions with his co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (who plays Black Manta), so that he does not get injured during the filming of intense fights and other action scenes.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman is set after the events of last year’s Justice League. Arthur Curry or Aquaman learns that he is the heir of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and teams up with Mera to prevent the conflict between the world beneath the sea and the surface world.

Advertising

Aquaman’s enemies include Patrick Wilson’s King Orm, who is Arthur’s half-brother, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta. To face them, Arthur goes on a quest to retrieve Poseidon’s trident with Mera to the surface ruins of Atlantis thanks to Vulko’s (Willem Dafoe’s) counsel.

The first reactions to the film are highly positive. One review, in particular, called the movie the best DC film since The Dark Knight.

Aquaman releases on December 14.

(With PTI inputs)