Aquaman actor Amber Heard: Audiences want to see women occupying strong roles

Amber Heard stars as the female lead Mera opposite Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry in James Wan’s superhero film, Aquaman. Known for movies like Never Back Down and Zombieland, this is her first lead role in a big-budget action film.

According to Heard, everybody associated with Aquaman wanted the movie to have a strong female lead. She said, “What I love so much about our movie is that James, the writers, the producers…none of them wanted to create another damsel in distress in Mera.”

She added, “And I, for one, felt really thankful that they took that approach to a female protagonist. In her own right, Mera is very much an individual and is a proactive, driving force. I think audiences desire to see women occupy strong roles and she is, in every way, Aquaman’s equal and time and again saves him as much as he saves her.”

It is Mera who jolts Arthur into action and asks him to stop Patrick Wilson’s Orm from committing a genocide on the surface world.

Arthur and Mera go on a journey to retrieve the mythic weapon, the Trident of Neptune, wielded by the legendary king of Atlantis, King Atlann. Only a true king of Atlantis can wield it, and in that way it is like Excalibur from the Arthurian legends.

Amber Heard also held forth on the importance of superheroes and supervillains. “Superheroes and villains are the embodiment of the best and worst parts of us. That duality is what resonates with everyone, especially kids, who are receptive in ways that adults may not be,” she says.

On the relationship between Arthur and Mera, she said, “They’re partners from the beginning, and though their personalities are combative, they develop a fun banter and a mutual respect, and there is no question that it will take both of them, working together, for Arthur to fully realise his destiny.”

Aquaman releases in India on December 14.