Aquaman 2 producer on standing with Amber Heard: ‘You got to do what’s best for the movie’

Aquaman 2 producer Peter Safran has responded to the social media campaign that is being raged against Hollywood actor Amber Heard by Johnny Depp supporters.

Safran said on Deadline‘s Hero Nation podcast, “I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You gotta do what’s best for the movie. We felt that if it’s (director) James Wan and (star) Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

Heard, who plays the role of Mera in Aquaman, was previously married to Depp. Before they divorced in 2017, she accused him of abusing her physically and verbally in 2016 and obtained a restraining order.

After UK tabloid The Sun called Depp a “wife-beater”, Depp filed a libel suit against the publication. The verdict was not in Depp’s favour and Heard’s allegations were found to be “substantially true”. Soon after the verdict, Warner Bros removed Depp from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He was playing the role of main antagonist Gellert Grindelwald.

Safran, who has also produced Shazam! and the upcoming The Suicide Squad, added, “One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it.”

Aquaman 2 is officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Apart from Wan, Momoa and Heard, it also brings back Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.