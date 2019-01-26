Aquaman 2 officially in development, James Wan not yet confirmed to return

Aquaman is now officially in development at DC and Warner Bros, Deadline reports. James Wan has not officially signed up yet, and will decide once he sees the script. He will, reportedly, oversee the development of the film and the selection of writers and will then take a call on directing the film.

Aquaman is the most successful film in DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in terms of worldwide earnings. It has earned over 1 billion dollars and is now only a hairsbreadth behind Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. It will soon become the highest grossing DC movie. It seems natural, then, that the studio would want a sequel.

DC’s film universe got off to a rocky start with Man of Steel in 2013. It received two more blows in the form of Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad before getting its first out-and-out success in 2017’s Wonder Woman. Later that year, the film universe got its first financial failure in the big team-up film, Justice League.

Based on the DC Comics Atlantean/human hybrid superhero Arthur Curry/Aquaman, the film starred Jason Momoa in the titular role who returned after the failure of Justice League.

Aquaman pitted Arthur Curry against his half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson). Arthur was exhorted by Amber Heard’s Mera to stop Orm from waging a war against the surface-dwellers. The film also starred Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

It also received mostly positive reviews. It is the only second movie in DCEU to get a fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes after Wonder Woman’s 93%. Aquaman got a 64%, with the consensus being, “Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.”