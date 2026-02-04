Apple 2026 Slate: Godzilla, Kong, John Cena, Anya Taylor-Joy and more are coming back; watch teasers

Apple 2026 Slate: Now that the shop on the other side of the town, Netflix, has announced its huge plans for this year, tech and streaming giant Apple has released some plans of its own. Several new series and films are on their way for the audience, while some already existing shows are getting new seasons. The company is also tying up with Mattel Production, the media house behind the superhit Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling film Barbie.

Matchbox

According to the official Mattel Corporate website, Matchbox will have John Cena and Jessica Biel in the lead roles. The film is being backed by Skydance, and it will be based on Mattel’s most recognisable product, die-cast metal toy cars. The original idea came in 1953 when Jack Odell decided to build a toy for his daughter which could fit inside of a matchbox. The teaser is yet to be released, which will clear up what the story is truly about.

ALSO READ: Stephen Colbert backs Bad Bunny for criticising ICE and performing in Spanish at Super Bowl: ‘He is an American citizen’

Outcome

Including a stellar cast consisting of Jonah Hill, Keanu Reeves, Matt Bomer, and Cameron Diaz, it has been co-written by Ezra Woods and Hill himself. According to Variety, who attended the trailer launch for the same, the film has a ‘Jay Kelly’ vibe to it and explores the true meaning behind an apology and who it actually serves. Apple are bound to release a teaser or trailer soon.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Elle Fanning stars in this comedy-driven series about a single mother trying to make ends meet as the world around her comes crashing down. The less than a minute long teaser has Fanning losing her mind over her pregnancy, spending all her money on nappies, and lying down on the floor of a Bloomingdale’s store. The cast also includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Nick Offerman, Marcia Gay Harden, and Greg Kinnear.

Watch the Teaser

Imperfect Woman

The chaos-filled teaser for Imperfect Woman has three friends, Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara, go through a whirlwind of emotions. Friendships, loyalties, identities and ethics all seem to be on the chopping block, as one of the three is about to depart, leaving the other two under the investigation. The cast also includes Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr, Audrey Zahn, and Jill Wagner.

Watch the Teaser

Story continues below this ad

The Dink

What happens when the career of a tennis pro is cut short but he still can’t let go of the court? Instead of coaching, Jake Johnson’s character decides to go towards pickleball, which doesn’t sit right with his father, played by Ed Harris. As he discovers this new sport, the sport will help the protagonist deal with his internal problems while staying connected with the world of sports.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Season 2 of Monarch is here, and the humans are about to face an unprecedented level of threat. A new monster is here to terrorise the world, and this one cannot be defeated by the humans alone. They need to call upon Kong and Godzilla, the two monsters who have calmed down in their pursuit of human destruction. The cast includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Joe Tippett, and Ren Watabe.

Watch the Trailer

Lucky

Story continues below this ad

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, the teaser opens up with our protagonist lying on the floor with a bruised face and an unconscious man on top of her. Nothing about the montage that follows makes any sense, but the themes of the show are pretty clear. High-octane action with romance and drama sprinkled on the top. The cast of the show also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Drew Starkey.

Watch the Teaser

The Way of the Warrior Kid

Marvel’s Star Lord actor, Chris Pratt, comes back in the role of a caring uncle, who teaches his nephew the importance of self-defence and valour. While most information about the project is under wraps, it is based on the Navy SEAL Jocko Willink’s nonfiction work, which he wrote to teach kids about confidence and strength.