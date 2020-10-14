Anya Taylor-Joy lands title role in Mad Max spin-off Furiosa

Anya Taylor-Joy is best known for starring in films The Split and Glass. (Photo: Instagram/anyataylorjoy)

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for starring in M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller The Split and its follow-up Glass, has been tapped to headline Furiosa, a spin-off of George Miller’s multiple Oscar winning hit Mad Max: Fury Road.

In the new feature, Taylor-Joy will play the title role of the renegade, originally played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s Fury Road, which was set in a post-Apocalyptic era where resources like water and oil are extremely scarce and precious.

According to Deadline, the stand-alone film will reveal the origins of Furiosa, long before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) in Fury Road.

Extraction star Chris Hemsworth and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the upcoming project.

Miller will direct, co-write and produce with his longtime Oscar-nominated producing partner Doug Mitchell. Miller’s own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner will produce.

Miller penned the script with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris.

