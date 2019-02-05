Anya Taylor-Joy to star in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho

Anya Taylor-Joy, who recently appeared in M Night Shyamalan’s Glass, has joined the cast of Edgar Wright’s next film Last Night in Soho, reported Variety. The film is described as a psychological horror thriller set in the Soho district of London.

Krysty Wilson-Cairns, one of the co-writers of Showtime’s Penny Dreadful, has penned the script along with Wright himself. The movie’s production is all set to start in summer.

Anya Taylor Joy first played the role of Casey Cooke in Shyamalan’s 2016 film Split. She will also play a role in the comic-book movie, The New Mutants, scheduled to be released later this year.

She also has a role in the Netflix’s upcoming fantasy TV series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The series is a prequel to 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal.

Wright’s last film Baby Driver, starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Bernthal was a huge success, both critically and commercially. The movie also won several awards, and was nominated for three Oscars.

Edgar Wright, known for the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy of films (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End), is also said to be developing a documentary film on cult pop-rock band Sparks.