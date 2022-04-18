Anupam Mittal doesn’t look pleased by YouTuber Mythpat’s imitation of him, fans say ‘now collaborate with Ashneer Grover’

Shark Tank India‘s judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal was not impressed by gaming YouTuber Mythpat when the latter imitated his style and tone of speaking reserved for budding entrepreneurs in the Sony TV reality show.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Mythpat is fake-talking on his phone, saying he wishes to buy a faucet and a shower and invest in bathroom as nobody lets him do “bath” (a pun on Hindi word for talking — ‘baat’). If he invests in a bathroom, he will be able to do ‘bath’ as much as he pleases, he says.

“I really like your product, but this will be my last offer to you,” Mythpat says casually, sounding like Mittal to an eerie degree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mythpat

The imitation’s accuracy is evident by Anupam Mittal’s reaction, who comes from behind and enquires what is happening. He then proceeds to jokingly strangle Mythpat. The clip appears to be a promo for an upcoming Spotify podcast featuring both of them.

“HAHA CAN’T BELIEVE I DID THIS😂😂😂 OMG! Koi bath hi nahi karne Deta😂😂 also podcast soon on @spotifyindia,” wrote Mythpath in the caption of the video.

People in the comments section were amused by the video. One wrote, “Mythpat to namita – mam pls do a podcast with me. Namita- I’m out but I wish u the best.” Another wrote, “Now just like Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat…. Eventually we would have All Sharks in the Mythpat podcast as well.”

Many others posted laughing emojis.

Shark Tank India features entrepreneurs pitching and presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, one of whom in the first season was Mittal. Depending on the success of the pitch, the sharks invest in the companies, either by partnering up, or by beating the other out.

Mittal had earlier revealed that when he joined the show, his aim was to invest as little money as possible, but due to FOMO, he ended up putting in way more money than he intended.

During a conversation with comedians and members of the defunct comedy group AIB Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat on the former’s YouTube channel, “My deal flow is very strong, in terms of number of deals and even quality of deals. You know, I am talking to some of the top entrepreneurs, and my problem is I don’t have enough time and capital to be able to deploy in everything I think is great.”

He admitted that he did not know about Shark Tank’s process and the kind of deals that came his way. “I did not go into the show thinking that I will put in money Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore in this or that idea. But my problem is I got caught in FOMO (fear of missing out). And in Shark Tank, there are your fellow investors, it’s a high-stress situation and a competitive spirit.”