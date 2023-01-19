scorecardresearch
Antoine Fuqua to helm biopic on pop legend Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's biopic will explore all aspects of Michael's life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.

Director Antoine Fuqua and Michael JacksonProduction for Antoine Fuqua directorial Michael will begin in 2023. (Photos: theequalizermovie/Instagram, michaeljackson/Instagram)
Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is set to helm Michael, the upcoming biopic based on the life of the pop legend Michael Jackson. According to Variety, an American media company, written by John Logan, Michael is said to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the Grammy-winning singer who became the King of Pop.

Set to begin principal photography in 2023, the movie will be produced by Graham King. It will explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.

Speaking about the new project, Fuqua said, “The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am… For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson.”

As per Variety, he continued, “I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

Fuqua’s previous directorial credits include Training Day, which earned star Denzel Washington the best actor statuette, The Magnificent Seven, The Guilty and most recently Emancipation.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 10:49 IST
