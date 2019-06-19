Anthony Russo on Avengers Endgame beating Avatar’s box office record: I try not to focus on it

Fans of Marvel Studios’ superhero film Avengers Endgame are waiting for it to become the highest earning film ever. But, for Anthony Russo, one of the film’s directors, it is “not the focus”.

Advertising

At the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Russo was asked about the small margin between the worldwide box office collections of Avengers Endgame and James Cameron’s science fiction film Avatar. He said, “I know it sounds very sensational, but I try not to focus on it because even if we do not cross Avatar, it’s like there’s no way I will have a shred of regret about anything associated with this movie. So, I refuse to consider it.”

Happy with the positive response to Endgame, Anthony Russo added, “You see the movie praised, you see the movie celebrated, it’s a very special feeling. There are so many people that have worked so long, so hard to sort of bringing this to the screen and do justice to the story.”

#AvengersEndgame took home Best Movie at the #MTVAwards, and Anthony Russo of the @Russo_Brothers talked with us about @Avengers’ record-breaking run, its amazing fans, and the #CaptainAmerica story he still wants to tell 👀 pic.twitter.com/tFumQXhf0k — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 18, 2019

Avatar ended its successful run at the worldwide box office with a collection of 2.78 billion dollars. After an overwhelming response from moviegoers, Avengers: Endgame seemed to have the potential to replace Avatar as the top grosser. But now, after its two and a half month run in the theater, the chances of Robert Downey Jr starrer breaking Avatar’s records are slim. It has crossed the 2.74 billion dollar mark and is still 46 million dollars behind the sci-fi film.

Endgame ends the storyline that began with 2008’s Iron Man. It picks up from the disastrous events of Avengers: Infinity War, in which the supervillain Thanos ended half of all life in the universe by snapping his fingers. Endgame deals with the superheroes trying to reverse the snap and also exact vengeance upon the Mad Titan.