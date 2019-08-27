Anthony Michael Hall joins Halloween Kills cast

Actor Anthony Michael Hall is set to star alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills.

The Blumhouse and Universal’s project is the latest sequel in the popular horror franchise.

The studio is filming two installments back-to-back; Halloween Kills, scheduled to debut on October 16, 2020, and Halloween Ends set for a October 15, 2021 release.

Hall will play Tommy Doyle, a character who first appeared in the 1978 original as one of the kids Laurie Strode (Curtis) babysat the night Michael Myers terrorised the small town.

Doyle returned in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. Paul Rudd portrayed the character in the film and teamed with the iconic Dr Loomis to help stop Myers again.

The latest Halloween film, featuring Curtis, released last year. It was directed by David Gordon Green, who will be helming Halloween Kills and will co-write the movie with Danny McBride.

Malek Akkad, Blum and Bill Block. Carpenter, Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, McBride, Green will produce the film.