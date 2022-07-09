scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Anthony Mackie starrer Captain America 4 to be helmed by Julius Onah

Anthony Mackie's Wilson aka The Falcon assumed the title of Captain America towards the end of his 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
July 9, 2022 5:43:49 pm
Anthony Mackie, Anthony Mackie captain americaAnthony Mackie's Sam Wilson took up the shield as the new Captain America in Falcon and Winter Soldier. (Photo: Disney+)

Filmmaker Julius Onah is set to direct Marvel Studios’ fourth Captain America movie, to be headlined by Anthony Mackie.

Onah is best known for directing the 2018 Netflix feature The Cloverfield Paradox and the 2019 thriller Luce, starring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and Tim Roth.

Mackie recently closed a deal to star in Captain America 4, which will see his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Sam Wilson wield Captain America’s shield on the big screen for the first time.

Also Read |Ms Marvel teams up with Captain America, Ant-Man and Wasp to fight Ultron, misses a chance to meet Captain Marvel

Mackie’s Wilson aka The Falcon assumed the title of Captain America towards the end of his 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStaxPremium
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStax
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol

According to Variety, Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan Musson, who worked with him on Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will produce the superhero movie, which is yet to receive an official title and release date.

Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers’ character in previous three films — Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016), as well as four Avengers movies.

But at the end of the 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Rogers retired and handed his shield to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, whose story was mapped in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

folktales
Paheli to Churuli: 8 Indian cinematic adaptations of folktales
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement