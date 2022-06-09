Anthony Hopkins to star in Zack Snyder’s sci-fi adventure drama Rebel Moon

Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins is set to star in Rebel Moon, a sci-fi adventure film directed by Zack Snyder.

The movie, set up at Netflix, also stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Staz Nair, and Corey Stoll, among others.

Rebel Moon chronicles the story of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius.

Desperate, the civilians despatch a young woman (played by Boutella), who has a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.

According to Deadline, Hopkins will voice star as Jimmy, an impossibly sentient JC1435 mechanised battle robot and one-time defender of the slain king.

Snyder wrote the script, based on his and Kurt Johnstad’s story, with Shay Hatten and Johnstad.

Alfonso Herrera, Jena Malone, Stuart Martin, Michiel Huisman, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Rhian Rees, Ed Skrein, E Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang, and Cary Elwes also round out the cast of the project.

Rebel Moon is the first feature film under the first-look deal between The Stone Quarry Productions, headed by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, and the streamer.

Snyder’s last directorial was 2021’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead, which also premiered on Netflix.